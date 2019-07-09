Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Collective endeavor will factor more heavily than individual brilliance in any success the Boston Celtics achieve in 2019-20.

We conclude as much judging by the NBA MVP lines OddsShark released on Monday via Twitter. No Celtics players rank among the 19 early favorites for the prestigious NBA honor, which Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo claimed last season.

NBA MVP odds (BetOnline): Antetokounmpo +300

Curry +500

Harden +550

Leonard/James +700

Davis +1000

Embiid/George/Westbrook +1400

Jokic +1600

Towns +2000

Lillard/Irving +2500

Doncic +3300

Mitchell/Zion +5000

Griffin/Butler +6600

DeRozan +8000 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) July 8, 2019

Kyrie Irving, who left the Celtics for the Brooklyn Nets this month in free agency, is the only one of these MVP hopefuls who has ties to Boston. The others are elite NBA players who have plied their trades elsewhere throughout their careers.

Kemba Walker is the only Celtics whose resume boasts an All-NBA selection, and his was an appearance on the third team in 2019, far from the ranks of MVP hopefuls.

Perhaps Jayson Tatum will blossom into the superstar many hope he’ll become, or Gordon Hayward will recover his pre-injury form next season. Nevertheless, no one realistically expects anyone on the Celtics roster to vie for basketball’s most hallowed individual award next season.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images