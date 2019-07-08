Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nobody knows where or when the Russell Westbrook trade rumors will stop, but oddsmakers are jumping to early conclusions.

OddsShark on Monday released lines for what team the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar will begin the 2019-20 NBA season, and New York Knicks fans might have a reason to smile amid an otherwise dismal season. The Knicks are the slight favorites over the Thunder, with the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets making up the rest of the chasing pack.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Monday the Thunder are fielding calls about potential trades for Westbrook. This comes in the aftermath of the blockbuster deal that sent Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers, signaling the Thunder’s intention to rebuild.

Sources indicated to Athletic’s Sam Amick and Brett Dawson the Heat and Pistons are “very real possibilities” of becoming Westbrook’s next team, but the saga is just beginning , and other potential suitors certainly will enter the fray.

