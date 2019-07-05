Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes, we assume, is coming to a close.

Upon the opening of free agency Sunday, the star forward has met with the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers, as well as the Toronto Raptors. While one report suggested it is a two-team race now, nothing official has come out of the NBA Finals MVP’s camp.

ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski joined “Get Up!” on Friday morning, and was asked to share the latest on Leonard. He didn’t offer anything earth-shattering, but did indicate that a decision might be looming.

“Well, he’s met with all three teams now that he’s considering: The Clippers, the Lakers and, of course, the Toronto Raptors,” Wojnarowski said. “I think a decision is relatively imminent here. I think it probably can’t go on too much longer. I think (he needs) to be able to process what are three very different situations. Two different countries, two different markets and three teams built in very different ways. Listen, it makes sense for him to think this through, take time — whether it was Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, it was clear by the time they got to free agency it seemed as though they knew exactly what they were going to do, that’s not the case with Kawhi Leonard.”

Ultimately, Leonard’s decision will change the landscape of the NBA. If he stays with the Raptors, they again become a title contender. If he goes to the Lakers, there will be a new superteam in the league. Should he sign with the Clippers, the Western Conference gets a lot deeper.

Either way, there’s plenty of reason to be keeping a watchful eye on his decision.

