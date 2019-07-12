Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It looks like Marcus Morris won’t be heading to the Lone Star State after all.

Morris last week appeared bound for San Antonio, as he reportedly agreed to a two-year, $20 million free-agent deal with the Spurs. But following a reworking of Reggie Bullock’s new Knicks contract, Morris reportedly has decided to spurn the Spurs and take a one-year, $15 million contract in New York.

The veteran forward recently told The Athletic the decision to join the Knicks was the best one for his family and was by no means a knock on the Spurs. Still, a few agents around the league reportedly aren’t very happy about his change of heart.

“Some agents are furious at Morris for looking to pull out of an agreement, which could put next year’s July free agency into a precarious spot,” the New York Post’s Marc Berman writes. “It’s not as if Morris is looking to break an agreement so he can play for a winner. In fact, just the opposite.

“San Antonio, which has one of the strongest winning cultures in the NBA, went to the length of trading away sharpshooter Davis Bertans to open up the cap space needed for Morris.

“Meanwhile, the woebegone Knicks have not made the playoffs in six straight seasons and look to be on the outside looking in again in 2019-20 after failing to land superstars Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.”

The move certainly makes sense for Morris, who now will earn more in the 2019-20 campaign than what he would have had he signed the aforementioned San Antonio offer. Not to mention, the 29-year-old will have the opportunity to re-enter the free-agent pool next summer when the open market will feature a dearth of above-average talent.

Morris will be a fine addition for the Knicks, but it’s safe to assume they won’t come close to even flirting with a playoff spot next season.

