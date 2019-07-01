Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In many ways, Al Horford’s departure is worse for the Boston Celtics than Kyrie Irving’s.

In Kemba Walker, the Celtics found a worthy (though undeniably inferior) replacement for Irving. But not only will Boston struggle to replace the defense, shooting, leadership and all-around game that Horford brought to the table, but the Celtics also will be forced to watch the star center do his thing for a premier Eastern Conference rival.

Horford reportedly will join the Philadelphia 76ers when the NBA free-agent moratorium ends on July 6. And that, according to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, is a realization of Boston’s worst fears entering free agency.

Seemed like the general feeling about Horford in Boston was, 'OK, well, he worked hard here and earned the right to get his best deal, but please don't let it be Philly.'

Welp. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) July 1, 2019

The Celtics still have plenty of time to assemble a quality frontcourt for the 2018-19 NBA season. And they’ll need to, as Walker alone won’t be enough to get Boston over the hump.

