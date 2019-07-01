In many ways, Al Horford’s departure is worse for the Boston Celtics than Kyrie Irving’s.
In Kemba Walker, the Celtics found a worthy (though undeniably inferior) replacement for Irving. But not only will Boston struggle to replace the defense, shooting, leadership and all-around game that Horford brought to the table, but the Celtics also will be forced to watch the star center do his thing for a premier Eastern Conference rival.
Horford reportedly will join the Philadelphia 76ers when the NBA free-agent moratorium ends on July 6. And that, according to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, is a realization of Boston’s worst fears entering free agency.
The Celtics still have plenty of time to assemble a quality frontcourt for the 2018-19 NBA season. And they’ll need to, as Walker alone won’t be enough to get Boston over the hump.
