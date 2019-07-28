Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s no secret that Vincent Poirier is excited about joining the Boston Celtics’ “mythical” franchise. And the C’s appear to be just as excited to add the French center to their frontcourt.

Despite a lack of NBA experience (except for two years in the Summer League), the C’s believe the 25-year-old has “the potential to be a big-time defender and rebounder” for Boston. And according to Yahoo Sports’ Ben Rohrbach, who says he spoke with familiar with Poirier, there’s one thing that stands out about the 7-foot big man in particular for the C’s: his athleticism.

What makes them so sure? Poirier led the Euroleague in rebounding last season, averaging 6.2 rebounds through 34 games for Liga ACB’s Baskonia in Spain.

“That doesn’t happen by accident,” a person familiar with the situation told Rohrbach.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see if this two-year contract is worthwhile. But it certainly seems like the C’s believe it will be.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images