Max Strus will have a shot to live his hoop dreams with the Boston Celtics.

The 23-year-old shooting guard penned a two-way contract with the team, Yahoo! Sports’ Keith Smith reported Thursday, citing NBA sources.

The Boston Celtics have officially signed Max Strus to a Two-Way contract, per league sources. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 19, 2019

Strus and the Celtics agreed to a two-way deal last month, according to Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Woo. However, the parties reportedly signed the contract Thursday.

Strus joins the Celtics following a stint with their NBA summer league team, during which he averaged 9.8 points per game. He was an undrafted free agent out of DePaul University, where he averaged 20.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists per game last season.

He’ll be one of several players competing for the 15th (and final) spot on the Celtics’ roster, according to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. Chances are Strus will spend the bulk of his rookie season with the Maine Red Claws, the Celtics’ NBA G League affiliate, but he could play his way up the NBA team’s pecking order if dreams actually come true.

Thumbnail photo via Steven Branscombe/USA TODAY Sports Images