The Boston Celtics have taken the first step toward fortifying their post-Al Horford frontcourt.

Center Enes Kanter has signed a free-agent contract with the Celtics, his agent announced Monday. Kanter can’t officially sign until the NBA free agent moratorium is lifted July 6.

Kanter’s contract is for two years and $10 million, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Wanna quick shout out to my manager @hadisfetic

Breaking the story before everyone.

Show him some love #MAESTROSports #CelticsNation ☘️ https://t.co/K6Xsp56Krb — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) July 1, 2019

Enes Kanter is signing a two-year, $10M deal with the Celtics, with a second-year player option, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2019

So, what are the Celtics getting in Kanter?

The Turkish big man can’t shoot or defend at the same levels as Horford, who reportedly will sign with the Philadelphia 7ers, but he’s a quality NBA center nevertheless.

Kanter averaged 13.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last season, splitting time with the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers.

Over eight seasons, the 27-year-old Kanter has posted 11.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game.

