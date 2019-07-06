Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, we were told that the Kawhi Leonard news would not come on Friday, and it didn’t.

But that did not rule out the early hours of Saturday morning.

Right around 2 a.m. ET, news broke that Kawhi Leonard is signing with the Los Angeles Clippers, ending a wild free agency sweepstakes.

Kawhi Leonard has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 6, 2019

Free agent forward Kawhi Leonard will sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 6, 2019

That enough is major news, with Leonard passing on the Lakers and the Toronto Raptors. But the news far from over there. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke news that the Clippers struck a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder to bring Paul George to L.A. in a massive move that instantly catapults the Clippers into the Western Conference contender conversation.

L.A. reportedly is sending four unprotected first-round picks to OKC with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Galinari.

Sources: Oklahoma City is getting a massive package of future picks, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Galllinari, to deliver Kawhi Leonard who he wanted to partner with: Paul George. https://t.co/4bGpMNat8K — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

And … exhale.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images