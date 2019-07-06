Well, we were told that the Kawhi Leonard news would not come on Friday, and it didn’t.
But that did not rule out the early hours of Saturday morning.
Right around 2 a.m. ET, news broke that Kawhi Leonard is signing with the Los Angeles Clippers, ending a wild free agency sweepstakes.
That enough is major news, with Leonard passing on the Lakers and the Toronto Raptors. But the news far from over there. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke news that the Clippers struck a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder to bring Paul George to L.A. in a massive move that instantly catapults the Clippers into the Western Conference contender conversation.
L.A. reportedly is sending four unprotected first-round picks to OKC with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Galinari.
And … exhale.
Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images