The internet exploded on Thursday night when the news broke of the reported deal that will send Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Chris Paul and a set of first-round picks.

But after shipping Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers, it became rather clear that the Oklahoma City Thunder were preparing for the future. So why would OKC want to keep 34-year-old Chris Paul? Well, there’s a chance they don’t.

The difficult part here is finding a team that’s willing to take on Paul’s three-year, $124 million deal. It appears the Miami Heat, who were potential suitors for Westbrook, could be in play for the Paul, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Houston hoped to find third-team destination preferable to Chris Paul, but ultimately leaves it OKC to execute next step once Presti confers w/ CP3 agent Leon Rose. Miami remains possibility for Paul (3 years, $124M) — and OKC obviously has picks to incentivize deal, if needed. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2019

As Wojnarowski noted, the Thunder can make the point guard’s contract look much more appealing by attaching one or more first-round picks to it in a potential trade. After all, they have acquired eight first-rounders since draft night on June 20.

Paul’s agent, Leon Rose, is set to speak with OKC general manager Sam Presti in the near future to discuss “what’s next” for the point guard, according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick. Amick reiterated the thought that Miami will likely be in play.

Source, to the @TheAthletic: Chris Paul's agent, Leon Rose, will talk to OKC GM Sam Presti in the coming days to determine what's next. If CP wants to go to Miami to join Jimmy Butler, it's clear there's a deal to be done there. The Thunder would engage and have interest. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 12, 2019

It would make sense for the Thunder to flip Paul, but time will tell where he ultimately ends up.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images