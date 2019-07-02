With many of the big-name free agents off the market, teams now will start turning to the slew of second-tier guys remaining.
Among those included: the Morris twins, Marcus and Markieff.
Marcus Morris is expected to have plenty of suitors, especially after he boosted his stock the past two seasons with the Boston Celtics, proving to be an integral part of head coach Brad Stevens’ rotation. Markieff Morris, meanwhile, was a big target for plenty of teams at the trade deadline before the Washington Wizards ultimately moved him to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Yahoo! Sports’ Ben Rohrbach shared the latest details on the Morris’ respective situations.
So could Marcus Morris come back to the Celtics? According to Yahoo’s! Keith Smith, don’t count on it.
No matter what, once Kawhi Leonard eventually makes his decision, expect plenty of other dominoes to start falling.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports