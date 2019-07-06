Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA world was shocked very early Saturday morning when it was announced Kawhi Leonard agreed to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Many thought the forward either would re-sign with the Toronto Raptors or team up with LeBron James on the Lakers, but neither was the case. The Clippers also reportedly acquired Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder, suddenly adding some strong competition to be a contender in the Western Conference.

But why would Leonard pass up the opportunity to play with the league’s best player, coupled with Anthony Davis, and try to compete for an NBA title?

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the 28-year-old “didn’t want to construct a Super Team with the Lakers. He wanted a co-star across the Staples corridor with the Clippers.”

In the end, Kawhi Leonard didn't want to construct a Super Team with the Lakers. He wanted a co-star across the Staples corridor with the Clippers, and made it clear to Steve Ballmer and Lawrence Frank: Get PG, and I'm coming. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

Well then.

Could this spark a rivalry between the Clippers and Lakers? Only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images