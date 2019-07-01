Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Isaiah Thomas’ next career move might take him close to the site of his biggest professional accomplishments.

The free-agent point guard is in talks with the Washington Wizards over a potential contract, The Athletic’s David Aldridge reported Monday. Thomas, who is looking for his fourth team in three years, might join Washington and compete with Ish Smith for playing time.

Wizards losing Satoransky, but are talking with veteran PG Isaiah Thomas and hoping there’s a fit there, per source. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) July 1, 2019

Wizards obviously know what a healthy Isaiah Thomas can do. The plan would not be to play him big minutes, of course, but pair his PG playing time with Smith (and, occasionally, undrafted FA Justin Robinson, when Robinson isn’t with Washington’s G-Leage team). — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) July 1, 2019

Recovery from hip surgery limited Thomas to just 12 games for the Denver Nuggets in 2018-19. He averaged 8.1 points and 1.9 assists in 15.1 minutes per game and fell out of the Nuggets rotation during the NBA playoffs.

The Wizards are desperate to bolster their point-guard options, as John Wall is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 campaign due to an Achilles injury.

A finally healthy Thomas might help fill the Wizards’ void and simultaneously re-boot his career, which has stalled since he left the Boston Celtics via trade in 2017 after two-plus successful seasons.

