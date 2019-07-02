Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Isaiah Thomas is simply looking for an opportunity to prove himself once again, and it appears he’s found one.

The former Boston Celtics guard has agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Wizards, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The two sides were said to be working towards a deal on Monday afternoon, and now they’d come to an agreement.

Isaiah Thomas has agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Wizards, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2019

The 5-foot-9 guard dominated in Boston during the 2016-17 season, averaging 28.9 points and 5.9 assists in 76 games for the Celtics before hip surgery pushed his career in the wrong direction.

Thomas played just 12 games last season for the Denver Nuggets, averaging 8.1 points in 15.1 minutes per game.

With John Wall on the shelf due to injury and Tomas Satoransky reportedly heading to the Chicago Bulls, Thomas will get a solid opportunity to play in his ninth professional season.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images