Chris Paul was adamant earlier this summer that he did not request a trade off the Houston Rockets, and rumors of his relationship with James Harden being “unsalvageable” were untrue.

But according to league sources, Harden did not feel the same way at all.

Obviously, Paul ended up getting dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder along with draft picks for Russell Westbrook. And it appears Harden was the driving force in the deal, according to Yahoo Sports’ Vincent Goodwill.

“James made this (expletive) happen,” a league source told Yahoo Sports. “He wanted Chris up out of there.”

The Rockets have seemed stagnant over the past few years in a loaded Western Conference. And with super duos forming all over the league, Harden apparently pushed for dramatic change. And he certainly got it.

Harden and Westbrook will form an explosive, volatile combination. It will be equally as fun to watch them play as it will to see if they implode.

Of course, there’s still plenty of drama surrounding Paul, as the Thunder weigh what to do with the point guard’s massive contract.

