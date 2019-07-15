Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

JR Smith is without a home in the NBA, but one expert doesn’t expect him to rejoin Lebron James anytime soon.

It was first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania Monday afternoon that the Cleveland Cavaliers had waived Smith after attempting to move him leading up to the 5 p.m. ET waiver deadline.

Sources: The Cleveland Cavaliers have waived JR Smith, making him a free agent. Cavs had been attempting to move Smith all the way up until the 5 p.m. ET waiver deadline today. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 15, 2019

With players like James and Anthony Davis now on the Lakers, speculation has swirled as to whether Smith could potentially look to Los Angeles as a possible landing spot. But ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has called the Lakers “an unlikely destination” for Smith at the moment.

Once guard JR Smith clears waivers, the Los Angeles Lakers are an unlikely destination, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 15, 2019

Smith joined the Cavaliers in 2014, averaging 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game through five seasons in Cleveland. He played just 11 games (starting in only four of them) in the 2018-19 season after requesting a trade in November.

So where will he end up? Honestly, who knows at this point.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images