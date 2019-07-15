JR Smith is without a home in the NBA, but one expert doesn’t expect him to rejoin Lebron James anytime soon.
It was first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania Monday afternoon that the Cleveland Cavaliers had waived Smith after attempting to move him leading up to the 5 p.m. ET waiver deadline.
With players like James and Anthony Davis now on the Lakers, speculation has swirled as to whether Smith could potentially look to Los Angeles as a possible landing spot. But ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has called the Lakers “an unlikely destination” for Smith at the moment.
Smith joined the Cavaliers in 2014, averaging 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game through five seasons in Cleveland. He played just 11 games (starting in only four of them) in the 2018-19 season after requesting a trade in November.
So where will he end up? Honestly, who knows at this point.
