Kawhi Leonard reportedly still might end up calling Staples Center home next season, but it won’t be because he’s playing for the Los Angeles Clippers.
The 2019 NBA Finals MVP reportedly has taken meetings with the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers, as well as the Toronto Raptors. Unlike the other marquee free agents though, he’s been taking his time with the process, and it’s unsure when exactly he will come to his decision.
FOX Sports NBA Insider Chris Broussard, who certainly has been hit-or-miss at times, delivered a “Kawhi Update” on Thursday morning. He indicated that it’s down to the Lakers and Raptors.
Make of that what you will.
Some big free agency decisions have been announced on Independence Day in recent years. Kevin Durant announced he was signing with the Golden State Warriors on July 4th 2016, while Gordon Hayward picked the Boston Celtics on The Fourth in 2017.
Could Leonard be next? We’ll just have to wait and see.
