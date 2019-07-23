Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Did Magic Johnson talk Kawhi Leonard out of the Los Angeles Lakers’ grasp?

The NBA superstar decided not to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency because the NBA legend spoke publicly about a meeting they had during the recruitment process, a person involved in the process anonymously told The Athletic’s Jovan Buha and Sam Amick. Leonard had warned interested teams against leaking information about his dealings with them, but Johnson, who wasn’t working as a Lakers official in June when he met the free agent, seemingly ignored his request in disclosing details of their conversation to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, all-but sinking the Lakers’ chances of signing “Board Man.”

“I truly believe that when Magic started telling the media about the meeting he had with Kawhi and (the player’s confidant) Dennis (Robertson), that sealed the fate of the Lakers,” Buha’s and Amick’s sources said. “I think that right there was when Dennis and Kawhi decided we can’t trust the Lakers as an organization. And that was it. I think that was it for them.”

FOX Sports personality Cris Carter claimed earlier this month Johnson’s leak “didn’t help” the Lakers’ pursuit of Leonard, and The Athletic’s report dovetails with Carter’s assertion. It was a stunning turn of events, as the Lakers, and the Toronto Raptors, were considered favorites to sign Leonard in free agency.

Leonard ultimately joined the Los Angeles Clippers on a reported four-year, $142M maximum contract, and the team heeded his other major wish, to land another superstar in order to compete for championships during his prime, by acquiring Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder via trade.

The Clippers’ twin moves initially sent shock-waves around the NBA. Perhaps now that time has passed and the frenzy subsided, the team’s methods might teach Johnson a valuable lesson about discretion.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images