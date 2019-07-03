Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes officially has reached Looney Tune-Land proportions.

Leonard is the biggest name left on the free agency market days after many of the games stars already have reached agreements with teams, and it seems we are just hours away from the NBA Finals MVP making his decision as well.

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have been the front runner to sign Leonard, with the Clippers also in the mix, but the Toronto Raptors reportedly will have the final pitch to try to bring back their star player after winning an NBA title. The forward is in Toronto to meet with Raptors executives and creating an absolute frenzy for fans and local media.

While many expect Leonard to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, ESPN’s Jalen Rose dropped some major news on “Get Up” on Wednesday.

“What I’m 99% hearing is that Kawhi Leonard will be returning to Toronto,” Rose said.

Rose, who correctly reported before Leonard’s trade to Toronto that the star never would play for the San Antonio Spurs again, also reported that Leonard will be signing a two-year contract, setting him up for another major payday after his 10th NBA season.

Leonard is a pretty private person, so every report on him should be taken with a grain of salt, but it appears that we are getting closer and closer to finally having an answer to all the madness.

