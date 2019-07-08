Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard on the same team? It didn’t happen, but the effort reportedly was made.

Before signing with the Clippers, Leonard recruited Irving to join him in Los Angeles, ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported Monday.

Of course, Irving wound up signing with the Brooklyn Nets and Leonard eventually talked the Clippers into surrendering a huge trade package to land Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Check out this excerpt from Lowe’s column:

“In one backroom power move, Kawhi Leonard rescued Paul George from a capped-out low-level playoff team; rejected the Lakers’ attempts to build perhaps the greatest big three in basketball history; and left the league as open as it has been in years. The league’s quietest superstar “found his voice,” as one executive put it. He recruited George, Durant and even Kyrie Irving at points, sources say.”

This league, man. This league.

As for Irving’s old team, the Boston Celtics, they replaced the star point guard with Kemba Walker. And while that swap has many in the basketball world feeling down on Boston, the Celtics should be a contender next season in the Leonard-less Eastern Conference.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images