The Boston Celtics’ effort to re-sign Al Horford evidently was unaffected by the franchise’s ability to replace Kyrie Irving with Kemba Walker.

According to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, Horford’s commitment to the Philadelphia 76ers already was locked in by the time the Celtics reportedly agreed to sign Walker to a four-year, $141 million contract in free agency.

Continuing to hear that the Celtics’ acquisition of Kemba never gave them a chance of bringing back Horford because his commitment to Philly was already locked in at that point. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) July 1, 2019

This ends speculation over whether the C’s ever had a chance to re-sign Horford after landing Walker and effectively showing they intend to remain very competitive in the Eastern Conference this season despite losing Irving to the Brooklyn Nets on the heels of a tumultuous 2018-19 campaign.

Horford, who spent the past three seasons with Boston, opted out of the final year of his contract with the Celtics this offseason to test free agency. The five-time All-Star subsequently agreed to a four-year, $109 million deal with the Sixers, creating a major hole in Boston’s front court, which the C’s aimed to fill Monday by reportedly agreeing to a two-year, $10 million contract with center Enes Kanter.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images