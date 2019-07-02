NBA free agency started off with a bang after a flurry of signings arrived in its first 24 hours. But one star still has yet to make a decision.
Kawhi Leonard was set to “ramp up” his free-agent process early this week, but according to former NBA center Kendrick Perkins, the two-time Finals MVP is leaning toward heading west.
Perkins is reporting that Leonard is set to meet with the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night, but their arena-mates, the Los Angeles Lakers, “hold the upper hand.”
If Perkins’ report comes to fruition, the a trio of Leonard, LeBron James and Anthony Davis would shake the NBA world.
Of course, Leonard just won an NBA title with the Toronto Raptors, so one would assume they still are in play as the incumbents as well.
