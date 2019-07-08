Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Prepare to watch LeBron James thrive in a new role next season.

The Los Angeles Lakers intend to deploy the veteran superstar as their starting point guard in the 2019-2020 season, Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes reported Monday, citing sources. James has spent the bulk of his career as a forward, but he’s reportedly expected to join Danny Green in the Lakers’ new-look backcourt.

Haynes’ sources suggest James has accepted the Lakers’ plan to use him as a point guard in an effort to “maximize” the team’s roster. Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook and Rajon Rondo currently are the other point guards on the Lakers roster. Rondo, the Lakers starting point guard last season, is the only one of that group who warrants consideration of starting ahead of James at the position.

NBA fans have grown accustomed to watching James play as a point-forward during his glittering 17-year career. His 7.2 assists per game suggest he’ll have little problem distributing the ball to his new-look to his teammates, and that should suit Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins, Green, other new arrivals and holdover’s from last year’s roster just fine.

PG: Bron

SG: Danny Green

SF: Kuz

PF: AD

C: Boogie

