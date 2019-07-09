Marcus Morris reportedly was set to sign with the San Antonio Spurs, but that no longer appears to be the case.
Morris is “re-considering” his two-year, $20 million deal with the Spurs and is now considering signing with the Knicks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. New York is in the process of restructuring Reggie Bullock’s contract, which will free up salary cap space.
The Knicks have a one-year, $15 million deal on the table for Morris, according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.
Morris averaged 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds over 75 games last year for the Boston Celtics while shooting 44.7 percent from the floor. He’ll provide quality offensive production and tough, gritty defense wherever he does end up.
