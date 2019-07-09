Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marcus Morris reportedly was set to sign with the San Antonio Spurs, but that no longer appears to be the case.

Morris is “re-considering” his two-year, $20 million deal with the Spurs and is now considering signing with the Knicks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. New York is in the process of restructuring Reggie Bullock’s contract, which will free up salary cap space.

Reporting with @MarcJSpearsESPN: Free agent Marcus Morris — who committed to a two-year, $20M Spurs deal w/ player option — is re-considering agreement. Morris is now considering a free agent deal with Knicks, who'll have additional cap space with reworking of Bullock deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 9, 2019

The Knicks have a one-year, $15 million deal on the table for Morris, according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

Yahoo Sources: New York Knicks have a one-year, roughly $15 million offer on the table for Marcus Morris who is considering reneging on his two-year, $20 million agreement with San Antonio. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 9, 2019

Morris averaged 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds over 75 games last year for the Boston Celtics while shooting 44.7 percent from the floor. He’ll provide quality offensive production and tough, gritty defense wherever he does end up.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images