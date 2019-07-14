Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marcus Morris has had an interesting offseason thus far, backing out of an agreement with the San Antonio Spurs to sign a one-year deal with the New York Knicks.

As expected, many were unhappy with Morris’ decision to pull away from his deal with the Spurs, who made multiple roster moves to make room for the forward on their roster. But it appears Morris wasn’t happy with some people in his camp.

Morris fired his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, over the weekend, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. Oklahoma City Thunder forward Nerlens Noel also fired Paul, per Bondy.

According to a source, Marcus Morris and Nerlens Noel have fired agent Rich Paul. — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) July 13, 2019

There clearly was some back-and-forth about Morris’ final decision, and this isn’t the first time we’ve heard Paul’s name in the news with a negative connotation.

Morris’ one-year deal with New York will set him up to enter free agency next summer in a weaker overall class. This ideally will expand his market as he looks for a solid long-term deal.

