Marcus Morris has had quite the last few weeks.

After backing out of an agreement with the San Antonio Spurs, the former Boston Celtics forward agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Knicks. Morris then fired his agent, Rich Paul, but we now have some backstory on what might have led to the separation between Morris and Klutch Sports.

Morris turned down a $41 million deal from the Los Angeles Clippers before coming to his initial agreement with the Spurs, according to the New York Daily News.

“Morris, according to a source, turned down a three-year, $41 million offer from the Clippers before pivoting to the Spurs and, eventually, the Knicks,” Stefan Bondy wrote.

The 6-foot-9 forward is coming off a four-year $20 million deal in Boston and will likely look for a long-term deal when he hits the market next summer.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images