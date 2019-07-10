Despite an impressive performance at the NBA Summer League, Tacko Fall reportedly will have to earn his roster spot at training camp.
The 7-foot-6 center has made a strong impression during the Boston Celtics’ three summer league games, becoming a huge fan favorite in the process. So, when the Celtics waived Guerschon Yabusele on Friday, opening a spot on the team’s roster, fans understandably got excited about the prospect of Fall making the team.
But, according to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, the Celtics have “no plans” to add Fall to the roster.
We’ll spare you the salary cap mumbo-jumbo on what an Exhibit 10 contract is. All you need to know is that it’s deal designed to give players incentive to remain with a given team’s NBA G League affiliate, in the event they’re waived before the regular season.
Fall obviously has much work to do before he’s ready to contribute on the NBA level. However, he’s far more mobile than most players his size, and has displayed legitimate skill during summer league.
