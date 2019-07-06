Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well it seems like silly season in the NBA isn’t quite over just yet.

While most of the big free-agent names on the market reportedly have found teams, with Kawhi Leonard signing with the Los Angeles Clippers in a swing that also saw the team trade for Paul George serving as the latest and biggest move, there still is some things left to be sorted out.

And one of the biggest question marks surrounds the Oklahoma City Thunder and Russell Westbrook.

The Thunder reeled in a massive haul for George, including five first-round draft picks and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari. But Westbrook’s future in OKC now seems awfully murky, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi.

“Oklahoma City All-Star guard Russell Westbrook and his agent, Thad Foucher, are engaged with Thunder general manager Sam Presti about the next steps of Westbrook’s career, including the possibility of a trade before the start of next season, league sources told ESPN,” Wojnarowski wrote Saturday.

“The two sides have 11 years of history together, and both understand that the time has likely come to explore trade possibilities for Westbrook, league sources said.”

The Thunder have a chance to set themselves up for a bright future with a ridiculous bevy of draft picks should they decide to move on from their star point guard. And it would be a move that makes a lot of sense given Westbrook’s contract. The 30-year-old is due $170 million over the next four years. OKC doesn’t figure to be a contender in that window.

So it appears that the biggest domino falling set up a whole new scenario for us to keep an eye before next season begins.

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images