There has been one team driving the bus when it comes to Russell Westbrook rumors, and that’s the Miami Heat.

Miami seems to be the place that most appeals the Oklahoma City Thunder point guard, and with OKC taking calls for a possible trade, it seems that it might just be a matter of figuring out the pieces in a potential swap.

According to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, many executives around the league consider it an inevitability that Westbrook ends up in South Beach, and noted that the Heat are one of few teams willing to take on Westbrook’s four-year, $170 million contract.

“People around the league consider it an inevitability that he will wind up there at this point,” Bontemps reported. “I think Miami is the only place that makes any sense. Not from a basketball standpoint — I don’t like the fit of Westbrook and Jimmy Butler together — but the Heat are one of the few teams willing to take on both Westbrook’s money and his personality. In fact, Miami could be the only one.”

While there reportedly are a couple of young players the Heat would prefer not to give up, it seems that pairing Westbrook with Jimmy Butler remains a top priority for the Heat.

And with another star in the mix, the Heat could elevate themselves in a newly-shuffled Eastern Conference that seemingly is up for grabs.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images