The Russell Westbrook-to-Miami Heat rumors are picking up stream, and we now have an idea of who Miami could offer in a potential deal for the star point guard.

Westbrook reportedly is open to being traded by the Oklahoma City Thunder after the franchise dealt Paul George to Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers. And the Thunder, clearly considering a rebuild, reportedly are fielding trade calls on the 2016-17 MVP.

Multiple reports have identified the Heat as a possible landing spot for Westbrook. Because of that, the Heat might be delaying the signing of first-round pick Tyler Herro, according to NBA insider Steve Kyler. The goal, of course, would be to remain flexible in the event Herro eventually is required to complete a trade for Westbrook.

Take a look:

I was told yes… https://t.co/bGRbFqvbdS — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) July 9, 2019

Herro, 19, was selected by the Heat with the 13th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. The Kentucky product is considered one of the best shooters in the class.

As for Westbrook, teams reportedly are wary about trading for the 30-year-old, and for good reason.

Thumbnail photo via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images