At this point, it’s hardly breaking news that the Miami Heat very much are interested in trading for Russell Westbrook.

The star point guard has spent the first 11 years of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but after the team sent Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers and appears to be on the rebuild, it seems Westbrook’s time in OKC is just about up.

Westbrook met with the team to discuss the possibility of a trade, and that seems likely to be the next step with the Thunder reportedly taking calls.

And according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Miami is a destination that Westbrook seems fond of.

“The Miami Heat have expressed interest, a potential destination that also appeals to Westbrook, league sources said,” Wojnarowski wrote.

“Westbrook and his agent, Thad Foucher, have been discussing trade possibilities and scenarios with Presti, and the sides are both motivated to find a resolution sooner rather than later, league sources told ESPN.”

Some teams have been wary of bringing on the 30-year-old, who is due to make nearly $50 million in 2022-23, but the Heat seem to still be in the running, with one of their top rookies potentially on the table.

Miami might be the most exciting destination Westbrook could end up, forming an intriguing trio with Jimmy Butler and Dion Waiters. If contending is Westbrook’s top priority, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that the Heat would top his list of teams.

Thumbnail photo via Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports Images