The Boston Celtics bolstered their front court Tuesday by agreeing to a two-year contract with French center Vincent Poirier.

The move wasn’t necessarily a knee-jerk reaction to losing Al Horford in free agency, though, as the Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy reported, citing a source, that Poirier has been on the Celtics’ radar “since the beginning of time.”

The Celtics reportedly have agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal with Daniel Theis since news of Poirier’s agreement broke.

Poirier, 25, hasn’t yet played in the NBA. He spent last season with Liga ACB’s Baskonia, averaging 9.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks over 21.2 minutes per game. But at 7-foot, 235 pounds, Poirier will add size to Boston’s front-court mix. And that’s a welcome addition in light of the Celtics trading Aron Baynes to the Phoenix Suns on draft night and then losing Horford, who agreed to a four-year, $109 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Poirier could back up center Enes Kanter, who reportedly agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images