The Boston Celtics still need some frontcourt help, and DeMarcus Cousins needs a place to play.

Sounds like a perfect match, right? Well, let’s pump the brakes.

Cousins is coming off a one-year stint with the Golden State Warriors, which he spent a good chunk of rehabbing an Achilles injury he suffered the previous season while playing for New Orleans Pelicans. For a while, Cousins appeared to be a big target of the Celtics, but those days are many years behind us, and to no fault of his own, he isn’t the same player now as he was back when he was with the Pels and Sacramento Kings.

Still, he is a useful player, and though the Celtics reportedly have landed Enes Kanter, he’s hardly a defensive stalwart, so Boston needs to keep adding depth. There were some unconfirmed reports floating around that Cousins and the Celtics were going to meet, but Yahoo! Sports’ Keith Smith threw some cold water on them.

Nothing I have heard suggests that this is happening. Boston can only offer him the veteran minimum and Cousins is probably going to see what happens with a few other teams before he'll even consider that route. https://t.co/GwFQ7rdWZY — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 2, 2019

ESPN’s Adrian Wojanrowski indicated that there’s no market for Cousins right now, so maybe if he’s unable to find what he’s looking for elsewhere, he’ll give the Celtics a look. Until then, it sounds like he won’t be in green next season.

