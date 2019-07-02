Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Free agency opened in the NHL on Monday, and the Boston Bruins were predictably quiet.

The Bruins signed just two players to one-way contracts, Par Lindholm and Brett Ritchie, while also signing Connor Clifton to a three-year extension. In all, the Bruins made seven transactions on the first day.

In this week’s episode of the “NESN Bruins Podcast,” NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen assessed the Bruins’ moves on Day 1, took stock of Boston’s roster as it stands and discussed what other moves might need to be made.

Listen to the full episode in the player below or on Apple Podcasts.

