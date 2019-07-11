Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’re three weeks away from the Major League Baseball trade deadline, and rumors surrounding the defending World Series champions are beginning to intensify.

The Boston Red Sox finished the first half strong, winning five of their final six games before the MLB All-Star break, but they still sit nine games behind the New York Yankees in the American League East and two games back of the AL’s second wild-card spot. While it’s fair to assume they’ll be buyers as the July 31 deadline approaches, it’s also fair to debate how aggressive Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski should be in bolstering this year’s team.

NESN’s Ricky Doyle and Dakota Randall shared their thoughts regarding the deadline Wednesday on the latest episode of the “NESN Red Sox Podcast,” honing in specifically on the rumor Boston is pursuing a starting pitcher. Zack Wheeler has been mentioned as a potential target for the Red Sox, who also could use bullpen help down the stretch, and the most recent podcast examines whether the New York Mets starter would be a good fit for Boston.

The Red Sox begin their second-half slate with a seven-game homestand. They’ll first welcome the Los Angeles Dodgers to Fenway Park for a World Series rematch, starting Friday night, and then will turn their attention to the Toronto Blue Jays.

