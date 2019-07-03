Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As is always the case, there’s a lot to talk about with the Boston Red Sox.

Still struggling to reclaim the form they rode to a World Series title, the remain a fringe playoff team with the 2019 season past its midway point. And while the offense and starting rotation have been far from perfect, it’s Boston’s bullpen (both its members and creators) that rightfully has received most of the criticism.

However, hope may be on the horizon in the form of Nathan Eovaldi, who will serve as the team’s closer when he returns from the injured list.

Is this the smart play for the Red Sox, or is it simply born out of desperation? Or is it both?

NESN.com’s Dakota Randall and Ricky Doyle tackle that topic and many more in the latest edition of the “NESN Red Sox Podcast.”

