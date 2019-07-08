Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There are good lists, and there are bad lists. And then there’s the verkakte thing that NFL.com writer Tom Blair pumped out over the weekend.

(We don’t mean to be mean to the guy, but his list really is that bad.)

Blair was tasked (or tasked himself, we’re not really sure) with compiling a list of the top 10 teams of the current decade. It was a difficult job, to be fair, but what he created is unforgivable nevertheless. It also was unnecessary, considering there’s one year left in the decade.

For the record, here’s Blairs methodology:

“I kept things loose, weighing historical impact, seasonal and decade-long rankings and entertainment value. Some of the teams below were not especially good at certain aspects of the game — but they were all great for one reason or another.”

In other words, this isn’t about which teams were the most dominant over the last 10 years. It’s about who was cool or interesting while also being really good, or something.

Take a look at this monstrosity:

Obviously, there’s a lot to complain about here, but here are some of are biggest issues:

— Only four of the 10 teams are Super Bowl-winners.

— The 2015 Panthers were frauds.

— The 2013 Broncos were marshmallow soft.

— The 2014 Patriots were better and more historically significant than the 2016 team.

— That 2017 Jaguars team clearly was a fluke.

— The 2018 Chiefs choked in their own building in the AFC Championship Game.

— The 2012 49ers are one of the most forgettable Super Bowl participants ever.

— The Carson Palmer-led Cardinals that got blown out in the NFC title game?

We feel it necessary to point out that the fact the Patriots aren’t mentioned a million times on this list is the least of our concerns. Everyone knows how good the Patriots are, and Blair deserves credit for finding creative ways to avoid one of the most successful and remarkable franchises in sports history.

That said, his list was a hot mess. The Panthers at No. 2 either is a massive troll job or evidence of someone having no idea what they are doing.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images