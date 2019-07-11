Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rob Gronkowski sure seems to be enjoying retired life, but a good chunk of the football world refuses to totally shut the book on the five-time Pro Bowl selection’s incredible NFL career.

Count FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer among that company.

Glazer recently caught up with TMZ to assess the likelihood of a potential Gronkowski return to the football field. While the longtime league insider can’t see the 30-year-old putting his pads back on any time soon, he believes the door should be left open for a possible pre-playoff comeback.

“Right now? No. Retired life is fantastic, you kidding me? He’s being Gronk,” Glazer said of a potential Gronkowski return. “Toward the end of the year, if they’re in it, could he possibly come out of retirement for a last, you know, little playoff push? Why not? Absolutely. Why wouldn’t he? But again, his body is beat up. It’s how he feels.”

Choosing to come back is one thing, but actually making an impact upon returning would be a whole separate challenge. Glazer, however, believes it wouldn’t be an issue for Gronkowski.

“Gronk could retire for 10 years and still dominate,” Glazer said. “He’s ridiculous. There’s no debate if he’s a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He is. He’s such a mismatch it’s not even close. It’s ridiculous. Yeah, it’s ridiculous.”

Gronkowski himself hasn’t given any real indication of wanting to lace up his cleats again. But a recent throwing session with Tom Brady didn’t exactly strengthen the idea that he’s committed to retirement.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images