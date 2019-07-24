Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dontrelle Inman’s arrival at his first New England Patriots training camp reportedly was delayed for personal reasons.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported Wednesday morning that Inman had yet to report to Gillette Stadium. The veteran wide receiver was expected to arrive later in the day, however, before the Patriots’ first camp practice on Thursday.

The exact reason for Inman’s tardiness was not reported.

Asked during his morning news conference whether every player had reported, Patriots coach Bill Belichick replied: “If we have any announcements, we’ll make them at the end of the day. It’s pretty early. It’s, like, 10 a.m., right? Yeah, it’s early.”

Inman was a productive receiver for the Indianapolis Colts last season — 36 catches for 412 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games after signing in mid-October — but struggled during spring practice after signing with the Patriots in May. The 30-year-old failed to catch a single pass in team drills during the four organized team activity/minicamp sessions that were open to the media and appeared buried on the depth chart behind the likes of N’Keal Harry, Phillip Dorsett and fellow newcomer Maurice Harris.

Julian Edelman’s absence from the start of camp as he nurses a thumb injury will create additional opportunities for roster hopefuls, and Inman must take advantage if he hopes to stick around New England this season.

Edelman, Harry and special teamer Matthew Slater are the only definitive roster locks at receiver, leaving Dorsett, Inman, Harris, Braxton Berrios, Damoun Patterson and undrafted rookies Jakobi Meyers, Ryan Davis and Gunner Olszewski to battle for the final few spots.

