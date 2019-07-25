Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Allen Hurns might be heading to the AFC East, but at the moment it doesn’t look like he’ll be joining the New England Patriots.

The veteran wide receiver was cut by the Dallas Cowboys earlier this week. With the Pats relatively thin at the position — coupled with what head coach Bill Belichick has said about Hurns in the past — many wondered if he would be a possible fit in Foxboro.

That still could happen, but for now, he’s reportedly visiting the Miami Dolphins.

Former Cowboys’ WR Allen Hurns is healthy and is visiting the Dolphins today, per source. The Cowboys are still interested in bringing him back as well. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2019

Hurns is coming off a dislocated ankle suffered during the playoffs this past season. It was his first year in Dallas after spending the previous four campaigns with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 27-year-old has shown some great playmaking ability over the years. None more so than in 2015, when he grabbed 64 passes for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images