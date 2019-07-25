Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

We now know the extent of Julian Edelman’s thumb injury.

It was reported Monday that a thumb injury would sideline Edelman for roughly the first three weeks of New England Patriots training camp. While few details initially were given regarding the ailment, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Super Bowl LIII MVP’s thumb is broken.

The injury that #Patriots WR Julian Edelman is recovering from is a broken thumb, sources say. He actually injured it playing catch three weeks ago, which is why he should miss just a few more weeks and be fine for the season. He just may not play in a preseason game, but 🤷🏽‍♂️. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2019

Should Edelman follow the originally reported timeline, it could set up for a return in Week 2 of the preseason when the Patriots take on the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. But given the uncertainty surrounding the rest of New England’s wide receiver depth chart, it would make sense for the team to err on the side of caution with the 33-year-old.

With Edelman shelved, the Patriots will open training camp Thursday with only three wideouts who have caught a pass in the NFL: Phillip Dorsett, Maurice Harris and Dontrelle Inman. The rest of the group is rounded out by Braxton Berrios, Damoun Patterson and undrafted rookies Jakobi Meyers, Ryan Davis and Gunner Olszewski. Veteran WR Demaryius Thomas will open training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images