The Houston Texans are going to do what?!?

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday afternoon via Twitter the Texans will go without a general manager in 2019. The team reportedly will leave the position vacant and disperse its duties among several front-office officials.

The Houston Texans are not hiring a general manager for the 2019 season and instead will divvy up those responsibilities amongst existing front-office members such as Matt Bazirgan, James Liipfert, Chris Olsen and Jack Easterby, per league sources. But no GM in 2019 for Houston. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 10, 2019

The move should raise eyebrows among the New England Patriots due to the Texans’ reported desire to hire their longtime director of player personnel, Nick Caserio, to fill the general-manager position, which opened June 7 when Houston fired Brian Gain. The Texans reportedly planned to pursue Caserio last month but backed off after the Patriots threatened to file tampering charges with the NFL.

Caserio’s contract with the Patriots will expire after the 2020 NFL Draft, and he reportedly wants to leave New England in order to work with his close friend Bill O’Brien, the Texans’ head coach.

Chances are the Caserio-to-Houston saga will continue to rear its head over the coming months.

