We didn’t have to wait very long for the first surprise cut of the preseason.

The Green Bay Packers on Wednesday released veteran defensive lineman Mike Daniels. The veteran defensive lineman, who was slated to earn just over $8 million in the 2018 campaign, was limited to 10 games last season due to a foot injury.

Daniels likely won’t be without a home for very long. When healthy, the 30-year-old can be a game-changer wreaking havoc up the middle and would provide a boost to most teams across the league. It’s probably too early to gauge Daniels’ market, but NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo already has his eye on one team.

“Given Daniels’ ability as a pocket-pusher, he should have no troubles finding a landing spot,” NFL.com’s Kevin Patra writes. “Garafolo mentioned the Cleveland Browns — with the front-office ties to Green Bay and their previous pursuit of Gerald McCoy — as one possible team that could be interested.”

The Browns already boast one of the stronger defensive lines led by Myles Garrett. Daniels, who’s collected 29 sacks over seven seasons, wouldn’t be the worst consolation prize for Cleveland after it missed out on McCoy, who opted to join the Carolina Panthers in free agency.

As far as Daniels’ desires are concerned, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the 2017 Pro-Bowl selection would prefer his next stop be with a Super Bowl contender.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin