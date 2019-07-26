Tom Brady’s day off Friday appears to be, well, just that.
The New England Patriots held their second practice of training camp Friday morning, and in a shocking development, Brady got the day off. He was present for the whole session, but was in sweats and did not take part in any drills. Given how early in camp it is, Brady inactivity was a little unusual.
However, it seems there’s no need for concern, according to a report from the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian.
In his absence, Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham got the reps under center during practice, and the results were not great.
