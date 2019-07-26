Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady’s day off Friday appears to be, well, just that.

The New England Patriots held their second practice of training camp Friday morning, and in a shocking development, Brady got the day off. He was present for the whole session, but was in sweats and did not take part in any drills. Given how early in camp it is, Brady inactivity was a little unusual.

However, it seems there’s no need for concern, according to a report from the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian.

Tom Brady was given a day off. There was no injury, according to a source. He even ran a penalty lap with the offense — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) July 26, 2019

In his absence, Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham got the reps under center during practice, and the results were not great.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images