8:20 a.m.: The Leafs and Senators make it official:

TRADE: To Ottawa #Senators:

D Nikita Zaitsev

F Connor Brown

F Michael Carcone (RFA) To Toronto Maple #Leafs:

D Cody Ceci (RFA Arb)

D Ben Harpur

F Aaron Luchuk

2020 3rd RD pick (CBJ)https://t.co/pOmLyOX15A — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 1, 2019

8:15 a.m.: With the new league year beginning, we should also see some movement via trade, and two longtime rivals — the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs — have reportedly struck a deal centered around Toronto defenseman Nikita Zaitsev and winger Connor Brown.

Deal is expected to be announced soon. It's Zaitsev, Brown and Carconne for Ceci, Harpur, Luchuk and a pick. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) July 1, 2019

Between Zaitsev and Connor Brown, that’s nearly $7 million in salary cap space going out for Toronto, which they need if they’re going to sign Mitch Marner to a new contract.

8:05 a.m.: Mitch Marner also figures to be one of the focal points as the NHL year begins. While he’s not an unrestricted free agent, the star winger’s restricted free agency is an enormous focus for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Here’s the latest on Marner’s situation from TSN’s Darren Dreger and whether another team might strike with an offer sheet for Marner — or other RFAs across the league.

There’s a genuine sense around the league a few clubs are strongly considering an offer sheet on Marner, Aho, Connor and perhaps, others. If no deal or an offer sheet doesn’t materialize get ready for a long wait and potential stalemates. https://t.co/9xPULNbKgL — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2019

7:45 a.m. ET: The NBA had its fun Sunday night, and now it’s time for the NHL landscape to change.

NHL free agency technically begins at noon ET on Monday with a handful of stars poised to change teams. Perhaps no team will be affected more than the Columbus Blue Jackets, who are expected to lose a pair of impact players in forward Artemi Panarin and All-Star goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

Two-way center Matt Duchene is also among the big names who could be on the move, and teams looking for goaltending help could make Robin Lehner a very rich man. After that initial wave of top-level talent, there’s plenty of secondary depth pieces who could put contenders over the top.

We’ll be following all of the news and rumors throughout the day, so be sure to keep checking back for all the latest across the NHL.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images