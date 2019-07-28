Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins selected John Beecher with the 30th overall selection in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, and one month later, the 18-year-old is looking like a great pick.

Beecher has been tearing it up for Team USA at the 2019 World Junior Summer Showcase. He continued his impressive showing on Sunday, netting two goals just one day after scoring on a highlight-reel breakaway against Sweden.

NHL.com’s Mike Morreale called Beecher “the most impressive player at camp … hands down,” after his second consecutive goal-scoring contest.

So John Beecher (BOS) has scored a pair of goals this afternoon. Getting one on a deflection and another after gaining the slot. IMO, the most impressive player at camp … hands down. — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) July 28, 2019

Beecher now leads Team USA in goals (3) and points (4) through two games. Bruins fans certainly have a lot to be excited about in the 18-year-old.

