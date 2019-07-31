Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Local football fans should remember Nick Buoniconti as one of their own.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer died Tuesday night at age 78. The New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins and the Pro Football Hall of Fame mourned the former linebacker’s death Wednesday via social media.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Nick Buoniconti. pic.twitter.com/xif4HjsDXr — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 31, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Nick Buoniconti. pic.twitter.com/kcgtLRWzo7 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 31, 2019

Remembering Hall of Famer and NFL Legend Nick Buoniconti #RIP pic.twitter.com/Ctf4jZZAWN — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) July 31, 2019

Hall of Famer and NFL Legend Nick Buoniconti has passed away at the age of 78 #RIP @MiamiDolphins @Patriots pic.twitter.com/7wrkI8jIcV — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) July 31, 2019

Buoniconti was a Springfield, Mass., native who starred at Cathedral High School before going on to play college football at Notre Dame. The Boston Patriots drafted him in 1962, and he played seven seasons with the team, including four at an AFL All-Star level.

The Patriots in 1969 traded him to the Dolphins, where he would spend the next seven seasons. He marshaled Miami’s defense for two Super Bowl-winning seasons, including the undefeated 1972 campaign.

He was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 1992 and enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001.

Buoniconti accomplished much off the football field. He was an attorney, sports agent, president of U.S. Tobacco and also hosted HBO’s “Inside the NFL” between 1980 and 2001. He also co-founded The Buoniconti Fund, which works to cure paralysis.

Thumbnail photo via Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images