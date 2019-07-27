FOXBORO, Mass. — Director of player personnel Nick Caserio certainly didn’t look or sound he was being held hostage by the New England Patriots during an unexpected session with the media Saturday morning.

We’ll have to comb through the transcript a few more times to see if there were any code words, but Caserio certainly said all the right things when asked about the Patriots blocking him from interviewing for the Houston Texans’ open general manager job.

The Patriots filed tampering charges when the Texans requested an interview with Caserio, citing a clause in his contract that prevents him from interviewing with other teams. When the Texans ended their pursuit (for now), the Patriots dropped the charges.

Since New England head coach Bill Belichick was asked about that situation Thursday, Caserio likely knew the queries were coming after a lengthy filibuster on roster moves, Ty Law and Rodney Harrison to open the press conference.

Some wondered if Caserio would be happy to stick around New England in his final contract year after the Patriots blocked him from a job with a better title. He put those concerns to rest.

“Yeah, look, I’d say I’m pretty honored and privileged to be in the position I’m in, to work for this organization,” Caserio said. “It’s a great organization with a lot of great people. I’m thankful for the opportunity that I have each day to come to work and come into this building. We’ve got a lot of great people. I’m fortunate and honored to work with Bill (Belichick) on a day-to-day basis and a lot of other people in this organization. My job is really just to serve the people that are in this building and we’ve got a lot of great people. My focus is in trying to do the best that I can every day and be the best version of myself for this team and this organization and that’s what the focus is.”

A reporter mentioned this was the second time Caserio had been blocked from an interview.

“I love being here, and right now we’re focused on trying to get the team ready for this season,” Caserio said. “I’m happy to be here and I love what I do on a day-to-day basis.”

The Texans elected not to hire a general manager this offseason. It seems their plan is to wait it out and hire Caserio when his contract is up next offseason. Would Caserio take it?

“I would say, I mean, I’m not really focused on the hypotheticals,” he said. “I’m focused on today, and honestly I’m focused on trying to be the best version of myself each and every day. Honestly, it’s more important for me — I mean, you guys see me after practice — to try and be the best husband, the best father to my kids. I get more joy out of that than anything else. Ultimately, that’s going to matter more than anything else. I’m blessed to be here. I enjoy every day. Each day is a new opportunity to try and improve and get better, and that’s what I’m focused on trying to do.”

We’ll find out next offseason if Caserio really wants out of New England. But for now, he says he’s happy to stay with the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Zack Cox/NESN