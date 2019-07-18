Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Enes Kanter has become an instant hit with Boston Celtics fans.

The newly-signed center, who was introduced Wednesday at the Auerbach Center in Brighton, Mass., wasted little time ragging on Kyrie Irving and praising Tom Brady — two surefire ways to get Boston fans on your side.

But even before Kanter donned the Green, he was standing up for the C’s against notorious Celtics hater Nick Wright.

Kanter had a pretty good back-and-forth with the FS1 personality on Twitter, ultimately landing the final blow.

But Wright finally got around to replying two weeks later.

Man, I missed this when Enes sent it. This is actually a really funny retort and response, and better defense than @EnesKanter has played in his entire career. https://t.co/Q1K98vLIuU — nick wright (@getnickwright) July 17, 2019

Seems like the only one playing defense here is Wright.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images