Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are introducing an “out-of-this-world” hot dog in honor of the Apollo 11 anniversary.

NESN’s Kacie McDonnell tells you about the Discovery Dog in the NISSAN Social Drive above.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images